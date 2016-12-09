Victims face financial issues after car break-ins

Around the holiday months, many people fall victim to car break-ins, and as a result, it could be very expensive when losing belongings and dealing with car damages.

“With Christmas coming up, we usually see many vehicles with busted out windows coming here for repairs,” said Billy Blanchard, auto glass installer at Union Glass.

Blanchard said for the last couple of weeks, they’ve had one, sometimes two, customers every day come to the glass repair shop because someone has damaged their vehicle.

“People who are doing this are not just hitting the glass anymore but they are using something to stick between the window and the door to pop the glass out,” said Blanchard. “Sometimes the window will crack like a windshield, and sometimes it will burst into many pieces.”

Precious Rulford, a victim of a car break-in, said she didn’t know what happened at first.

“I got up and walked outside around 6:30 in the morning,” said Rulford. “When I got to my car, I could see my window had been busted out, so I made my way to my driver’s door and saw that someone had been searching around my car.”

Rulford said whoever broke her window ended up stealing $40 out of her wallet that was in her console.

“Now, not only am I out of $40 dollars, but it cost me $200 to have my window fixed,” said Rulford.

Blanchard said depending on the make and model of the vehicle, the price to get the glass could range anywhere from $100 to $400 and that is not including the labor which is usually not as expensive.

“This is messing up my kid's Christmas and other things I have to do,” said Rulford.

Lindsay Owens, a licensed insurance agent, said if you are a victim of a car break-in and have car insurance as well as homeowners and renters insurance, you are covered.

If not, then you will have to pay out of pocket for everything lost.

“Around this time of year, many people have their presents, wallets, and other things stolen from their vehicles, which is why it is important to get covered in all areas,” said Owens. “I also recommend getting a lower deductible even though it will cost a little more a month, it is totally worth it when trying to protect your things.”

Rulford said she understands her situation could have been worse, but she wants the one responsible to know that $40 is not worth risking your freedom over.

Paul Holmes with the Jonesboro Police Department said if you want to avoid becoming a victim of a car break-in, take your valuables out of your vehicle and keep your doors locked at all times.

Holmes said in the last 10 days, the department has had 38 car break-ins reported in the city.

He said since Nov. 1st, there have been 109 break-ins.

