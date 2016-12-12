Man fires shotgun inside home during fight

A Lawrence County man is in jail after an argument with his wife ended with gunshots.

When deputies arrived at a home on County Road 712 on Friday, they learned William Wilson got into a fight with his wife.

A media release stated that during that fight, Wilson got a shotgun and fired two shots in the home.

Wilson then ran.

Various law enforcement agencies found his truck abandoned, not far from the home.

Officers searched the woods in the area where they found the truck.

Sheriff Jeff Yates was able to get in touch with Wilson over the phone to negotiate his surrender.

Wilson awaits a bond hearing and faces charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member as well as first-degree terroristic threatening.

