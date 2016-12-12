More artwork coming to Downtown Jonesboro

Soon there will be even more to see in the downtown area.

The Downtown Jonesboro Association’s Design Committee met on Monday to determine what will be the next piece of artwork going up in Downtown Jonesboro.

Chair of the Design Committee for the Downtown Jonesboro Association Steven Trotter said two new murals will be created.

“We selected two winners from our submissions,” Trotter said. “We had a lot of really good submissions. It was a hard decision and we’re very thankful to everyone who submitted pieces of artwork.”

Both winners are Jonesboro residents.

“Our first selection was from Beau Jones here in Jonesboro,” Trotter said. “He is an A-State student. We selected his artwork "A Justification of Beauty." The three pieces will be painted as a triptych here in town. The other winner is Tolik Rayevskiy of Jonesboro. The piece he did that was selected was a horse mural. We have notified them they won the contest.”

Trotter said this project was first started in order to pull more people to the downtown area.

“One of our goals is to bring foot traffic to Downtown Jonesboro so that benefits our merchants,” Trotter said. “So, that’s obviously one goal of this is to bring something that is an attraction downtown. So, people come to downtown for other than a one destination. That they come for the downtown experience. And then the other is just art and culture in general. We want to have more art in Jonesboro.”

Trotter said people seem to enjoy the current to murals that are already in Downtown Jonesboro.

“We had a really positive response from the ones that are already up,” Trotter said. “We have the Downtown Jonesboro mural that was done over on Church Street. And then the newer mural at Union and Burke Streets. The positive response was just overwhelming for it. So, everybody has really enjoyed not only watching the process of the murals being put up and painted. You know, our office is down at Union so I get to see that mural every day and almost every day someone is out there taking pictures.”

Trotter said they plan to do more than just murals in the downtown area.

“Public art was one of our initiatives for 2016,” Trotter said. “That’s why we started the Fearlessly Brilliant Project. This includes public art of all kinds downtown. Murals have been our focus so far. Just because that’s something that’s extremely visual and can be put up pretty quickly. One of the things we’re going to focus on next year will be sculptures and then we’ll go into live art and things like that.”

Trotter said work will begin on the murals in the Spring.

“Right now it’s so cold that we can’t paint,” Trotter said. “So, we just need to wait for the temperature to change. Both of them were really excited. They’re excited and ready to get started.”

The horse mural will be at the centennial parking lot, across from the food court.

It will be against the pizzeria that will be opening up.

The Beau Jones pieces will be at the Skinny J’s Banquet Hall that is just behind Chef’s Inn.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android