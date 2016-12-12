Fire department receives better ISO rating

The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department recently accomplished a long-awaited goal: they have lowered their Insurance Service Office rating.

In June of 2016, Fire Chief Chris Wilcox said they had their ISO rating re-worked which lowered it from an 8 to a 5.

“We are thrilled that this is happening,” said Wilcox. “It is something that we worked for a long time. Prior chiefs to me have worked on it, and we were able to make it all come together this year.”

Wilcox said the rating was made possible through the community’s support of the fire department.

“The city council, the mayor, the community all donated supplies and money that made our station more equipped with things we needed,” said Wilcox.

The city used those donations to add two engines to their fleet and upgrade two of their current trucks in addition to other improvements.

Not only did the department benefit from the improved rating, so did residents who live within 5 miles of the fire station on Kimberly Street.

“The better an ISO rating for a fire department, the more money residents can save on their home insurance,” said Wilcox.

Wilcox said that certain people have different rates, but everyone will benefit from this rating.

He said those wanting to save on home insurance, can pick up a letter from city hall or the fire department to send to their insurance company.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android