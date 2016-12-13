Cave City group works to help Gatlinburg firefighters - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cave City group works to help Gatlinburg firefighters

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A group in Cave City is collecting items to help firefighters in Gatlinburg recover after the recent wildfire.

The group is asking for items that include hygiene kits, clothing for children and adults and house-ware items.

Donations can be dropped off at the Cave City Fire Department on North Street until Dec. 31.

More information about the items they are taking can be found at the Cave City Fire/Rescue Facebook page.

