Cave City store lays two off after wet dry decision

With only a few days left to sell all of their alcohol, one Cave City store said Tuesday they will survive.

Since the town voted to go dry in November, businesses had 60 days to sell their current stock.

Sam Johnson, the manager of the Citgo Flash Market in town, said they sold their last bottle of wine about a week ago.

He said business has been slower than before and he had to let two people go because of it.

Even with the change, Johnson said the store will continue on.

