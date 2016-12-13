Cave City kindergartners shop to give to others

A class of kindergarteners in Cave City are getting into the giving spirit this holiday season after a trip to Walmart on Friday.

Candice Thorne’s kindergarten class took a trip to the store to purchase items for their two Angel Tree children this year.

Thorne said she had been getting her students involved with Angel Tree events for about 11 years but this is the first year where the students picked out the gifts at the store.

She used to teach 4th grade but said even the younger kids understand what the angel tree is all about.

“I think it's just as easy with the little ones as it is with the big ones,” Thorne said. “They really appreciate doing things for each other. I think they almost get more excited to do something for someone else and they get so giddy over it and excited.”

She said all of her kids have been very receptive to picking out toys to give to other kids in the area.

Thorne explained all of the kids were very excited on Friday while they were in the store.

“I was thinking that maybe that we were helping people and it made me feel warm inside,” Haven Hutchins said.

Hutchins and her fellow kindergarteners spent part of Tuesday getting their gifts separated for their two angel tree kids.

Thorne said she makes sure they purchase gifts for kids in their area who may need some help during Christmas.

They plan to wrap the gifts on Thursday and deliver them soon after.

