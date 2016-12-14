Work begins on Batesville Main Street project

After about two years, a project on Main Street in Batesville is moving forward with roadwork.

A part of Main Street has been closed since Monday so crews can mill the street.

Joel Williams, the executive director for Main Street Batesville, said it is part of a project started in 2014.

He said the changes will allow the area to grow and allow more space for people to park.

Williams said the result will make Main Street a one-way, one-lane road with 45% more parking per block.

Since the work began, some businesses in the area decided to close their doors for a few days during the Christmas shopping season.

Some business owners, like Kimberlee Thomas, said they did not mind making that decision.

“What are you going to do?” Thomas said. “It's got to be done, it's going to be great. It's really going to help with our parking, which we really really needed. It's going to be beautiful when it's finished. Like I said, yes, it could have been a better time but we're so lucky to be getting it done.”

Thomas owns Unique Nosh and said she did not know how much business she may have lost over the past three days.

Williams said the reason it took so long for crews to get to work is because the company in charge of the work had to finish a larger project.

He said they got the time and decided to get to work.

Williams is unsure when the project will be finished.

