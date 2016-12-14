Batesville woman works to send letters to Louisiana cancer patient

A woman in Batesville is asking for help in cheering up a man in Louisiana who is undergoing chemotherapy.

Stella Coleman met Toby Talbot’s mother on Facebook after hearing their story.

Talbot had a form of bone cancer around his ankle and recently had part of his leg removed.

He now has about eight more rounds of chemotherapy to make sure the cancer is gone.

“He was very depressed at the hospital,” Coleman said. “He was balled up and his mom was telling me 'I don't know what to do.' And I said let's send him letters and cards.”

Coleman got the idea after receiving letters from her church when she was sick.

She said seeing those letters brightened up her day, even if she was not feeling well.

Now, Talbot feels the same way when he sees a new card in the mail.

“He gets down and it seems like when the mailbox opens and there are cards, he's excited to read them,” Coleman said. “One day I called at the hospital and he had asked his mom, have you checked the mail yet?”

Coleman has never met Talbot or his mother in person before.

They live in Louisiana.

Even though they have only talked over the phone and online, she said her reason for spending so much time getting him letters comes from her love for God.

“God wants us to love each other,” Coleman said. “That's why I do it because I feel like I...even though I don’t' know him I love him. And I hope that he gets healed. I don't want him to go bad.”

Coleman is asking for anyone and everyone to help Talbot during this tough time.

She says letters of encouragement can be sent to Toby Talbot, 504 Hwy 307 Thibodaux, LA 70301.

Talbot did speak to Region 8 News and said he greatly appreciates all the letters he has currently received.

He said he plans to write everyone back as soon as he can.

