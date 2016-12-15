Over 1,000 children are getting their Christmas

A big question was on the minds of employees and volunteers with the Salvation Army in Jonesboro the month of December.

Were all the angels on their trees going to get picked up?

How many children were going to look under the tree and find nothing there Christmas morning?

This year was one of the biggest they’ve seen with 1,313 angels on trees throughout the Region 8 area, with every angel representing a child and on it their Christmas list.

The Angel Tree program wrapped up donations and began distributing toys on Wednesday and Thursday, it was time to start delivering what had come in.

Dona Rudd with the Salvation Army said Region 8 residents came through.

“We had over 1,000 angels and we filled them all,” Rudd said. “I think this is a wonderful program. It’s for the people that can’t have Christmas, that can’t afford Christmas. So, everybody’s helping them out. To me, this is amazing. It’s a good cause and I’m so glad everyone who had an angel is getting Christmas. It’s a great feeling.”

Rudd said the Angel Tree project was a great one to be a part of.

“It’s just a great feeling,” Rudd said. “I have a passion for kids and for people. That’s why I work at the Salvation Army. To know that we are a part of this is an awesome feeling. We’re fulfilling some kids Christmas wishes. Their dreams. I think it’s awesome. Jonesboro is just awesome. We’ve got a great community of people who reach out and actually help. I was amazed to see how many did. This is such a great cause.”

Paragould resident Marcus Hines was picking up toys for his children.

Hines has a five, seven and ten-year-old at home.

“I think they did a real good job,” Hines said. “1,000 something angels and everybody got their needs fulfilled. Kids are going to be very happy this Christmas.”

Hines said he was grateful to everyone who was a part of making the dreams of so many children come true.

“It’s a great thing for everyone to come together,” Hines said. “Especially this time of year during the Christmas season. Coming together is an important part of the whole world. And I just really thank everybody out here.”

Hines said he was thrilled for his children and couldn’t wait to see their faces Christmas morning.

“Christmas is going to be fantastic,” Hines said. “I’m so excited for my kids. Very excited.”

Rudd said everyone should do whatever they can to help another who has found themselves in need.

“You never really know how many people are in need,” Rudd said. “You know when you’re physically in it. And everybody in the community counts. From homeless, to not homeless, to the needy. Just pitch in. If it’s a dollar, two dollars just help them out. There’s so many programs out there that can benefit the people that need it. From the school programs to the Christmas programs to food donation places. Everywhere. Everywhere like the churches, Salvation Army, all of them.”

