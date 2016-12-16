Walnut Ridge receives grant for park changes

The city of Walnut Ridge recently received a matching grant for $10,000 to go towards changes in Stewart Park.

Mechelle Davis, the chairperson of the park commission, said this money would help install playground equipment they received from the local school.

She said they would also place ground cover with the new equipment as well as replace the ground cover with their current playground equipment.

They also hoped to add shade cover to one if not both pieces of equipment.

Davis explained when they started planning in June of this year they got started late.

That’s why she reacted the way she did when she saw the letter informing them of the money.

“Pleasantly surprised honestly because we weren't real sure,” Davis said. “Like I said, late in the game. It is my first time to have anything to do with the grant process at all. I had never seen a grant let alone help write one. So very pleasantly surprised.”

Mayor Charles Snapp said the last time the city received a grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism was in 2013 for a splash pad.

He said they had to turn it back for financial reasons.

Davis said they hope to use this grant to prove to the state that they can follow through with their plans so they can get more grants for the many ideas they have for Stewart Park.

She hopes to have everything ready to go for the changes by the beginning of spring.

