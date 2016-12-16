Jonesboro businesses prepare for Red Wolves fans

As the Red Wolves gear up to play in The Cure Bowl on Saturday, businesses all around Jonesboro are getting ready for the fans.

One of those businesses includes J Town’s Grill on East Johnson Avenue.

General Manager Lisa Godsey said their preparations include making sure all of their televisions are working. She said they plan to have the game on every one of them.

Godsey also said they have already had people get in touch to make sure they have a spot to watch the game.

“We're kind of expecting, we’re hoping to have a packed house,” Godsey said. “I mean we've got quite a few reservations on the books right now specifically for the game. We're hoping to have a packed house, it will be nice and warm in here. We're ready.”

During past watch parties, Godsey said everyone has had a good time cheering the Red Wolves on to victory.

They hope to do the same Saturday afternoon.

J Town’s Grill is not the only place in Jonesboro that will have the game.

Other businesses that told Region 8 News they will have the game on include:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sully’s

Wings to Go

Fat City

Brickhouse

