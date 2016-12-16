Jonesboro businesses prepare for Red Wolves fans - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro businesses prepare for Red Wolves fans

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

As the Red Wolves gear up to play in The Cure Bowl on Saturday, businesses all around Jonesboro are getting ready for the fans.

One of those businesses includes J Town’s Grill on East Johnson Avenue.

General Manager Lisa Godsey said their preparations include making sure all of their televisions are working. She said they plan to have the game on every one of them.

Godsey also said they have already had people get in touch to make sure they have a spot to watch the game.

“We're kind of expecting, we’re hoping to have a packed house,” Godsey said. “I mean we've got quite a few reservations on the books right now specifically for the game. We're hoping to have a packed house, it will be nice and warm in here. We're ready.”

During past watch parties, Godsey said everyone has had a good time cheering the Red Wolves on to victory.

They hope to do the same Saturday afternoon.

J Town’s Grill is not the only place in Jonesboro that will have the game.

Other businesses that told Region 8 News they will have the game on include:

Buffalo Wild Wings

Sully’s

Wings to Go

Fat City

Brickhouse

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly