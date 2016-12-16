Stark pink stump removed after last round of chemotherapy

After months of chemotherapy, Karla Stark and her family removed the pink stump that symbolized her cancer from their yard.

Karla’s husband Wade surprised her with the stump back in August not long after she was first diagnosed with cancer.

Since then, the family has cut parts of the stump away after every round of chemotherapy.

Five months and sixteen rounds of chemotherapy later, she is done.

She said it was like a chapter in her life had come to an end and another was about to begin.

During this time, she said the support from everyone has been wonderful.

The one thing that stands out in Karla’s mind during her battle is the cards she received and what was written inside.

“Almost every card that I've gotten, had a Bible verse written and not very many have had the same Bible verse,” Stark said. “There's one or two that come from different people that had the same Bible verses. It just seems like that card at that moment is the one I needed to hear that Bible verse.”

Karla’s fight is not over yet.

She said sometime in January she will have to undergo surgery and so far, her reports from her doctors have all been positive.

With the stump removed, the family plans to plant fruit trees in it’s place.

Karla said she already knows that a peach and a cherry tree will grow where her pink stump once stood.

