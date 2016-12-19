UPDATE: Murder suspects appear in court

UPDATE Dec. 22: Travis Young and Camiya Storey were arraigned in Blytheville District Court on Thursday.

According to Cpt. Scott Adams with the Blytheville Police Department, the judge found probable cause to charge them with capital murder and aggravated robbery.

Both were held without bond.

Police have arrested two people accused in the shooting death of a Blytheville man earlier this week.

Camiya Storey, 19, and Travis Young, 25, both face capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in the death of Dennis Moore.

He was found suffering from a gunshot wound Monday morning in the 1600-block of Harmon Street. He later died at Great River Medical Center.

Police said that witnesses claimed a man and woman tried to rob Moore at his home. Thompson identified one of the suspects as Travis Mykices Young.

On Tuesday, Storey turned herself in to police. During an interview with detectives, she gave details of the deadly shooting, Captain Scott Adams said.

Early Wednesday morning officers arrested Young. He is also charged with robbery, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card in a Dec. 13 purse snatching on the Walmart parking lot that left a woman with a broken arm.

Young and Storey are being held in the Mississippi County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android