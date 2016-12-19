Big surprise rolls into school

A group of Region 8 students got a Christmas party that stood out on Monday!

Special Education Teacher at Greene County Tech Primary Amanda Finch said the parent of one of her students came up to her one day with some very good news.

“I was approached by the father of one of my students,” Finch said. “The father had a special needs child in Greene County Tech Primary. He stated when the company he worked for, FedEx, discovered he had a special needs child they decided they wanted to do something for all the children.”

So, in rolled a FedEx 18-wheeler onto the school’s campus.

Inside the truck were gift bags filled with goodies for every special needs child.

“It’s wonderful,” Finch said. “The special needs students are the ones who don’t always get to participate in everything else the other kids do. So, it’s a great opportunity for them to have their moment. To feel proud and to have an opportunity to feel blessed.”

Finch said she was thrilled to see her students getting to stand out and do something that was just for them.

“Today is their day,” Finch said. “They’re getting to be acknowledged for their individual uniqueness. They’re getting to celebrate that with the school district and the Fed Ex employees today.”

Finch said the gifts and pizza party were such a success they hope to continue it in the future.

“I’m very excited for the students,” Finch said. “We’re very grateful to Fed Ex for doing this. We hope to make this a yearly project. To have someone come on board and collaborate with us at Greene County Tech Primary.”

At least 30 children received gifts from FedEx employees.

