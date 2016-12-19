Craighead County justices approve 2017 budget

8:20 p.m., Dec. 21 UPDATE: Craighead County justices voted Wednesday night to approve the county's 2017 budget, providing funding for county operations.

According to Administrative Assistant Tony Thomas, the 8-4 vote came after the third and final reading of the budget which takes effect Jan. 1.

Voting in favor of the budget were justices Fred Bowers, Steve Cline, Terry Couch, Ray Kidd, Jim Bryant, David Tennison, Barbara Weinstock and Max Render. Voting against the budget were justices Richard Rogers, Billie Sue Hoggard, Josh Longmire and Garry Meadows.

The Craighead County Quorum Court voted not to create an ethics and nepotism policy at a meeting on Monday night.

According to Craighead County administrative assistant Tony Thomas, an ordinance that would have created an ethics and nepotism policy in Craighead County failed Monday by a 6-5 margin.

The ordinance, if approved, would have dealt with conflict-of-interest rules for county employees as well as banning family members from being under the direct supervision of one another.

The ordinance was first talked about earlier this years after tax collector Marsha Phillips hired some of her family members to fill vacancies in her office.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill sat down with Region 8 News and discussed where the county goes from here.

“We’ll go by the same policy we’ve went by,” Hill said. “We’ve got some good elected officials. Hadn’t seemed to be a problem except for one or two instances. We had some JP’s that thought it was a good idea and some that didn’t”

Hill believes, however, that the issue will come back up again.

“Public service may want to revisit it and bring it back up or they may not,” Hill said. “If we have issues, they may and if we don’t have issues, the may not. You know, time will tell.”

The Craighead County Quorum Court will meet on Wednesday night at 5:30, and Hill hopes to pass the budget for 2017.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android