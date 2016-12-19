Nepotism ordinance going to full court

An ordinance dealing with nepotism among county employees is headed for discussion June 26 at the Craighead County Quorum Court meeting.

A committee discussed the proposal Monday night during a meeting in Jonesboro. According to administrative assistant Tony Thomas, the new ordinance would be based on a November 2016 ordinance that was voted down by a 6-5 margin.

That ordinance would have dealt with conflict-of-interest rules for county employees as well as forbidding family members from being under the direct supervisor of one another.

The Craighead County Quorum Court voted not to create an ethics and nepotism policy at a meeting last November.

The ordinance was first talked about earlier this years after then-tax collector Marsha Phillips hired some of her family members to fill vacancies in her office.

Craighead County Judge Ed Hill sat down with Region 8 News and discussed the issue.

“We’ll go by the same policy we’ve went by,” Hill said. “We’ve got some good elected officials. Hadn’t seemed to be a problem except for one or two instances. We had some JP’s that thought it was a good idea and some that didn’t”

Hill said at the time that he thought that the issue will come back up again.

“Public service may want to revisit it and bring it back up or they may not,” Hill said. “If we have issues, they may and if we don’t have issues, the may not. You know, time will tell.”

Craighead County justices voted last December to approve the county's 2017 budget, providing funding for county operations.

According to Administrative Assistant Tony Thomas, the 8-4 vote came after the third and final reading of the budget which takes effect Jan. 1.

Voting in favor of the budget were justices Fred Bowers, Steve Cline, Terry Couch, Ray Kidd, Jim Bryant, David Tennison, Barbara Weinstock and Max Render. Voting against the budget were justices Richard Rogers, Billie Sue Hoggard, Josh Longmire and Garry Meadows.

In other action, justices approved three personnel-related moves at the Lake City courthouse. The finance committee approved a new clerk's position at the collector's office, moved the funding of the Eastern District collector's position to the Assessor's office and approved a full-time position in the county juvenile department.

Justices also approved a resolution dealing with navigable waters, while the Finance Committee heard a report on voting machines from the Craighead County Election Commission.

The voting machine issue will be discussed further at the June 26 meeting, Thomas said.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android