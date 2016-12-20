New grocery store opens

A new grocery store opened Wednesday in a shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue.

Natural Grocers opened at 8:30 a.m., and was founded in 1955. The store will be located in the 25,000 square foot building left vacant by Hastings.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Commercial Real Estate made the announcement late last year on Facebook.

According to the post, the company will hire 18 people in 2017.

“We are so excited about Natural Grocers coming to Jonesboro,” Gary Harpole, managing partner for Halsey Thrasher Harpole said. “This is one of those times when an overwhelming desire of the market gets met by a leading national company.”

The post claims that Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 across the country. Stores are also located in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

As for the Jonesboro store, Natural Grocers hosted a pre-opening invitation-only VIP event Tuesday. The store also hosted a free community ice-cream social Wednesday.

