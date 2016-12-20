New grocery store set to open - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New grocery store set to open

A former entertainment store in Jonesboro will open its third grocery store in the state later this month.

Officials with Natural Grocers said the store will open May 10 at 8:30 a.m., in the Caraway Plaza shopping center at the corner of Caraway Road and Nettleton Avenue. 

Natural Grocers was founded in 1955. The store will be located in the 25,000 square foot building left vacant by Hastings.

Halsey Thrasher Harpole Commercial Real Estate made the announcement late last year on Facebook.

According to the post, the company will hire 18 people in 2017.

“We are so excited about Natural Grocers coming to Jonesboro,” Gary Harpole, managing partner for Halsey Thrasher Harpole said. “This is one of those times when an overwhelming desire of the market gets met by a leading national company.”

The post claims that Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 across the country. Stores are also located in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

As for the Jonesboro store, Natural Grocers will host a pre-opening invitation-only VIP event on Tuesday, May 9. The store will also host a free community ice-cream social from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 10.

