'This has got to stop,' pastor implores community

8:57 p.m., Dec. 21 UPDATE: A pastor of a local church that was damaged Sunday in a shooting said Wednesday that people must work to end violence in his community.

"This has got to stop," Pastor R.L. Jones said of the incident at the Bethlehem Temple Church of God in Christ, which happened as church went on.

No one was injured but two bullet holes were found - one near where his pastor appointment was and another that hit the leg of a chair where a guest speaker had been sitting.

Jones, who is also a Blytheville city council member, said authorities do not believe his church was targeted in the shooting.

The church members continued services later Sunday.

Blytheville police are investigating a shooting that damaged a church pastored by Blytheville City Councilman, R.L. Jones.

According to the police report, police responded to Bethlehem Temple Church of God in Christ, located on the 1800-block West McHaney Drive on Sunday.

Police found a bullet hole in the wall on the side of the church, but Captain Scott Adams with Blytheville police said the church wasn't a target.

The shooting happened in front of the church.

No one was reported to be injured. Police are still investigating the scene.

