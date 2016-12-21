Deputies asking for help in finding suspect who stole boy's Christmas

When the White County Sheriff’s Office needed help identifying two men accused of breaking into a home and stealing a family’s Christmas presents, the public came through.

Now the sheriff’s office needs the public’s help finding one of the two men.

Cody Sorrells and Dustin Davenport are accused of forcing their way into a home in the 100-block of South Coffey Road on Friday, Dec. 16, and stealing several items.

Investigators said many of the items were Christmas presents for an 8-year-old boy.

A game camera mounted on the property caught the suspects in action as they broke into the home.

The department shared photos of the suspects on social media.

Acting on tips from citizens, deputies were able to identify and arrest Davenport. He is currently incarcerated on charges stemming from another incident in another county, the department said.

Investigators are still looking for Sorrells.

Anyone who knows Sorrells whereabouts should contact Detective Donnie Manues at (501) 279-6279.

