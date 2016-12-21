Police identify man struck by vehicle

Jonesboro police have identified a man seriously injured when he was struck by a car.

Dan J. Redden, 57, of Jonesboro was flown to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis shortly after noon Wednesday with undisclosed injuries.

Witnesses told police Redden attempted to run across Red Wolf Boulevard from the center turning lane when he was struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by 52-year-old Mark Smith of Jonesboro.

Smith told police he was traveling approximately 35 miles per hour, southbound on Red Wolf when Redden ran westbound through his lane of traffic.

He told police the front of his vehicle struck Redden, causing him to fly up onto the hood.

Smith slammed on his brakes and came to a stop near the Kum & Go, the report said.

Two witnesses told police they saw Redden standing in the turn lane behind a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped to turn. Both witnesses said Redden was attempting to run across Red Wolf when Smith's car struck him.

Following the accident, police took Smith to St. Bernards Medical Center for a blood sample, as required by law.

No charges have been filed.

