Driver of semi-truck charged in fatal crash

Dec. 22 UPDATE: The driver of the 18-wheeler involved in a fatal crash at the Clay and Randolph County line Wednesday is now facing several charges related to the wreck.

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, a probable cause hearing for Casapu Mihail was held Thursday.

Mihail is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, and a misdemeanor for third-degree battery. His bond was set at $1 million cash.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2017 at the Clay County Courthouse in Piggott.

Sheriff Miller said the crash indicates that Mihail may have fallen asleep or been distracted at the time of the crash.

8:33 p.m. UPDATE: Arkansas State Police on Wednesday night released the names of two people killed and one person injured earlier in the day in Clay County.

According to a preliminary fatality report, Christopher Bryant of Carlisle, who was driving a 2006 Ford, and a passenger, Brenda Christopher of Russellville died in the accident.

Another passenger in the Ford, Shirley Bumpas of Beebe was injured in the wreck. She was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, ASP noted.

2:56 p.m. UPDATE: Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller says the crash scene indicates the driver of the 18-wheeler involved in the fatal crash may have fallen asleep or was distracted.

"From all indications, it looks like the driver may have either went to sleep of been distracted," said Sheriff Miller.

He said the driver was unable to compensate for the curve and struck a pick-up truck.

No hazardous material was on board.

The highway re-opened around 1:30 p.m.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller says two people died Wednesday morning in a crash on the Clay-Randolph County line on Highway 67/62.

Miller said an 18-wheeler and pickup truck collided shortly before noon.

In addition to the two people killed, he said one person was flown to a Memphis hospital.

Deputies have shut down the highway as they work to clear the scene. Miller says the road will remain closed for at least 3 to 4 hours.

Deputies are rerouting traffic onto Old Highway 67 between Reyno and Datto.

Region 8 News has a crew on the way and will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android