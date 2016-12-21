Police charge two in murder of 4-year-old girl - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police charge two in murder of 4-year-old girl

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the death of a 4-year old girl in late November.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Victoria Dycus and James Hagen Glenn and have charged them with first-degree murder in the death of Skylar Shellstrum.

Both were given a $1,000,000 bond.

According to police, Glenn and Dycus called the Stone County 911 on November 19 to report that Dycus' daughter was not breathing. The girl was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The doctor told deputies the death was believed to have been a homicide.

A medical examiner ruled the cause of death a homicide on November 29 after an autopsy was performed.

