Washington County authorities: One dead in officer involved shoo - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Washington County authorities: One dead in officer involved shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A man was shot and killed Wednesday after he reportedly lunged at a Northwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy with a knife, officials said. 

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, a shooting happened at the Tire Trax on South School Avenue around 2 p.m.

The post noted Corporal Brad Robinson at the business getting a flat tire fixed on his vehicle when a white male suddenly pulled a knife out of a backpack and started walking toward Robinson. 

"Corporal Robinson drew his weapon, started backing up and gave several commands to stop but the white male did not comply and lunged toward him with the knife," the post noted. 

Robinson fired his weapon and the man was killed, police said. Police also note Robinson had no contact with the man before the incident happened.

Fayetteville police are currently investigating the incident, officials said. 


    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

