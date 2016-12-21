JPD: Four arrested in shoplifting case

It was a busy holiday season after four women were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shoplifting over 200 pieces of clothing worth $8,100 from a store.

Brenda Lee Haskins, Joshlin M. Ames, Cassandra Marie Vann and Veta Lee Jones, all of Jonesboro, were arrested after Jonesboro police went to J.C. Penney, 3000 East Highland Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Officer Nathan Coleman, witnesses and store employees saw the four women running from the store toward Target.

"I asked if they saw anyone steal anything and one employee said he did observe one of them in a red shirt with gray sweat pants or pajamas with pink stripes (believed to be Ames) take two Levi's wallets and inconspicuously place them into a white J.C. Penney sack," Coleman said.

Police later found the four women and took them into custody.

Haskins, Ames, Vann and Jones were arrested on suspicion of theft greater than $5,000.

The case against the four women is still under investigation.

