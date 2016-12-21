Central Arkansas officer injured by suspect - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Central Arkansas officer injured by suspect

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A police officer in Central Arkansas was injured Wednesday morning when he was hit by the suspect's vehicle after responding to a disturbance. 

According to a report from KARK, the Sherwood police officer was able to fire a shot at the suspect as he drove away, wounding him. 

Police went to the area of Whitewood Drive and Woodruff Avenue around 10 a.m.  after police got a call about the disturbance involving a man and a woman in a vehicle, KARK reported. 

As officers got to the scene, the man drove off but was stopped at a nearby dead-end street. Officers went to remove the man from the vehicle, but he drove off hitting the officer.

The officer's injuries were not life threatening. The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was in stable condition, the television station reported. 

For more information, click on the link for this story. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

