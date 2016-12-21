USDA invests $225 million in projects including several in NEA

A series of at least 88 high impact projects around the country, including several in Region 8, will work to improve water quality, soil health, wildlife habitat and agriculture, officials said Wednesday.

United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement and said the overall projects will receive $225 million in federal funding as part of the USDA's Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

In Arkansas, there are more than $8.3 million for three projects that address flood prevention, irrigation efficiency and water quality and water quantity. They include the Departee Creek Flood Prevention Plan in Independence and Jackson counties, the Little Red River Water Improvement project in White County and the Mid-South Graduated Water Stewardship Program in Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Mississippi, Poinsett, Randolph, St. Francis, White and Woodruff counties.

The $7 million water stewardship program will help with conservation, while the $1.2 million Little Red River Water Improvement Project will help with irrigation. Also, the $180,000 Departee Creek project will put together a flood prevention plan and restore natural water flow to Departee Creek.

