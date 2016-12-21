Names released in Sedgwick fatal - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Names released in Sedgwick fatal

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: IDriveArkansas.com) (Source: IDriveArkansas.com)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

2:49 p.m., Jan. 24 UPDATE: The Arkansas State Police has released the names of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident near Sedgwick on Dec. 22. 

According to the preliminary fatality report, Sammie Vance and Tammy Jones, both of Walnut Ridge and Joann Phillips of Jonesboro died in the accident on U.S. 63. Trooper Darren Bates said in the report that a 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Jones, was going north on U.S. 63 while a 2016 Dodge, driven by Vance, was going south on U.S. 63. 

Phillips was a passenger in the Dodge, ASP said. 

"Vehicle 1 (Chevrolet) crossed the center line and struck vehicle 2 (Dodge) head-on in the southbound lane of traffic," Bates said in the report. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Three people are dead after a wreck in Lawrence County Wednesday. 

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, two females and one male were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released. 

The report states the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash. 

According to Arkansas State Police dispatch, crews were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 near Sedgwick.

Both lanes of U.S. 63 were closed as crews closed off the scene in both directions

A dispatcher said both vehicles were on fire but had no further details. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • City deals with tornado siren issues

    City deals with tornado siren issues

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:04:27 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-04-28 02:17:47 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    The tornado sirens in Blytheville were not working properly during Wednesday night's storm.

    The tornado sirens in Blytheville were not working properly during Wednesday night's storm.

  • Manila home hit by storm

    Manila home hit by storm

    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-04-28 01:07:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 10:15 PM EDT2017-04-28 02:15:34 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Wednesday night's storm has caused a lot of damage to the Williams family home in Manila.

    Wednesday night's storm has caused a lot of damage to the Williams family home in Manila.

  • Three year anniversary of deadly tornado

    Three year anniversary of deadly tornado

    Thursday, April 27 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-04-28 00:49:51 GMT
    Thursday, April 27 2017 9:26 PM EDT2017-04-28 01:26:30 GMT
    Tornado damage in Vilonia, AR (Source: KAIT)Tornado damage in Vilonia, AR (Source: KAIT)

    Thursday was the third anniversary of a tornado that killed four people and devastated a town in central Arkansas. 

    Thursday was the third anniversary of a tornado that killed four people and devastated a town in central Arkansas. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly