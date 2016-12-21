Names released in Sedgwick fatal

2:49 p.m., Jan. 24 UPDATE: The Arkansas State Police has released the names of three people killed in a two-vehicle accident near Sedgwick on Dec. 22.

According to the preliminary fatality report, Sammie Vance and Tammy Jones, both of Walnut Ridge and Joann Phillips of Jonesboro died in the accident on U.S. 63. Trooper Darren Bates said in the report that a 2004 Chevrolet, driven by Jones, was going north on U.S. 63 while a 2016 Dodge, driven by Vance, was going south on U.S. 63.

Phillips was a passenger in the Dodge, ASP said.

"Vehicle 1 (Chevrolet) crossed the center line and struck vehicle 2 (Dodge) head-on in the southbound lane of traffic," Bates said in the report. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three people are dead after a wreck in Lawrence County Wednesday.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, two females and one male were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their names have not been released.

The report states the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

According to Arkansas State Police dispatch, crews were at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 63 near Sedgwick.

Both lanes of U.S. 63 were closed as crews closed off the scene in both directions

A dispatcher said both vehicles were on fire but had no further details.

