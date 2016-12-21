Police urge sexual indecency victims to come forward

Trumann police are reaching out to all teens after police arrested the school's choir teacher on sexual indecency charges.

Although police said on Tuesday Canon Hoover was involved in an isolated incident, they urge children who become victims anywhere to come forward.

The school’s information technology supervisor found several improper messages between Hoover and the victim on a computer, police said.

In one conversation, investigators said Hoover talked about taking the victim to a hotel "where they could have sex all weekend."

According to Assistant Police Chief Jon Redman, during the investigation, he believes the victim was scared because they did not understand the ramifications.

“I feel like the way we combat this is not necessarily just in law enforcement, but it has to be an asserted effort between schools and the parents,” Redman said. “Parents, there is technology out there. Most parents know they have access to I-cloud on their kids’ I-phone. Use technology to get those messages off the cloud. The main thing is that they keep on top of it.”

Redman praised school officials on how they handled this case, but he said children should not wait for inappropriate things like this to be found and that they need to confide in a trusted source before someone else falls victim.

“The route I believe students should take if something like this is happening, they need to contact their parents immediately,” Redman said. “The parents can either contact the police department or the school. Schools also have counselors you can go to. There doesn’t need to be fear to do that.”

Redman hopes by reaching out victims, not linked to Hoover, but all over, are too embarrassed or scared to come forward will gain the confidence.

“Maybe what we did here in making this arrest will encourage other victims to come out and say hey this has been happening to me too, not just in Trumann but in all of Northeast Arkansas," Redman said.

He also touched base on how important school background checks are. Redman believes all schools should reach beyond computerized criminal checks.

He recommends what he called “boots on the ground” checks by talking to references, neighbors, landlords, and not solely relying on computer checks.

Meanwhile, Hoover is being held on a $50,000 bond.

