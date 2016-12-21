Students help teacher who lost home to fire

Usually, we know teachers to be the ones to help their students, but on Wednesday Nettleton students helped one of their educators who faced tragedy.

On Wednesday, students who are part of the Nettleton School District’s Beta Club spent time raising funds for Lauren Sawyer and her family who lost their home Monday morning to a house fire.

Region 8 News is told the family cat is the hero, waking Sawyer up who then was able to get everyone out of the home safely, including her children.

The Beta Clubs sponsor, Heather Bradway and students, collected Walmart gift cards and money for the Sawyer family.

Especially with it being the holidays, Bradway still cannot wrap her mind around what the family is going through.

“We work on serving others rather if it's in our school, in our city, community, this just so happened to be that we are helping one of our own in our school community,” Bradway said.

Bradway said anyone who missed the Beta Club at Walmart on Wednesday evening can still make a donation.

Contact Bradway by email at heather.bradway@nettletonschools.net.

“There’s also some funds set up,” Bradway said. “I know there is an account set up with Centennial Bank for the family that you can donate to.”

