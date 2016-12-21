Beebe PD: Man arrested after disturbance - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Beebe PD: Man arrested after disturbance

John William Cates (Source: Beebe Police Department) John William Cates (Source: Beebe Police Department)
BEEBE, AR (KAIT) -

A man faces aggravated assault and domestic battery charges after he reportedly fired off a weapon inside a home, Beebe police said Wednesday. 

John William Cates of Beebe was arrested Tuesday after police went to a home on West Oklahoma Street due to a domestic disturbance, according to Misty Goss with Beebe police. 

Cates and the victim were in a physical struggle when police arrived, and officers found out that Cates had fired a weapon inside the residence during the argument, police said. 

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and was released, police said.

Cates was being held Wednesday in the White County jail on a $20,000 bond, with a Feb. 7 court date in circuit court at Searcy. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:43:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:45:04 GMT
    (Source: Jacob Arnett)(Source: Jacob Arnett)

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

  • Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:07:18 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:27:16 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

  • Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:00:27 GMT
    Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly