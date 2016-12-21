Beebe PD: Man arrested after disturbance

A man faces aggravated assault and domestic battery charges after he reportedly fired off a weapon inside a home, Beebe police said Wednesday.

John William Cates of Beebe was arrested Tuesday after police went to a home on West Oklahoma Street due to a domestic disturbance, according to Misty Goss with Beebe police.

Cates and the victim were in a physical struggle when police arrived, and officers found out that Cates had fired a weapon inside the residence during the argument, police said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital and was released, police said.

Cates was being held Wednesday in the White County jail on a $20,000 bond, with a Feb. 7 court date in circuit court at Searcy.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android