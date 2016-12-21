AGFC, sheriff's deputies uncover illegal game, weapons in major bust

An investigation by Arkansas Game and Fish officers in Randolph County turned up one of the largest illegal game and weaponry busts in that county's history.

Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble told Region 8 News that his department assisted in the investigation, which was initiated by AGFC.

Tribble said a search warrant was executed on Woods Road off Hamil Trail between Highways 90 and 231 Tuesday night around 7 p.m. Authorities also searched near the area of Ponds Road, north of Maynard.

The search warrant turned up illegally harvested deer, turkey, wild hog, owl and hawk talons, along with numerous guns, bows, night vision, spot lights and game cameras, authorities said.

Sheriff Tribble explained not only were the animals illegally harvested but that some of the things used to harvest the animals were possibly stolen as well.

Since Tuesday, authorities have continued to collect more guns and illicit game kills.

Tribble said multiple arrests and charges are expected to be made soon.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android