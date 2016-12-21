Diamond Pipeline opponents protest at state Capitol

A group opposed to a pipeline that will go through Arkansas went to the Capitol this week to vent their frustrations with the issue.

According to a report from KARK, the group traveled to Little Rock to oppose the Diamond Oil Pipeline Project. The project goes from Oklahoma, through Northeast Arkansas and concludes at Memphis.

An opponent of the pipeline said it could create environmental problems.

"When we run pipelines under our waterways, I'm concerned about pipeline leaks due to maybe earthquakes or unforeseen circumstances. Oil and water don't mix. Once the water is contaminated with the oil, clean up is almost virtually impossible," Elizabeth Scroggins said.

