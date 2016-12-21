Trumann chief completes FBI training

He’s back at his post with new training to help the citizens of Trumann.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson has spent most of the last three months training with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the FBI’s Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

In the 11-week course, Henson received specialized training in advanced communication, leadership, and fitness.

Henson graduated from the program on December 16.

According to a press release from the Trumann Police Department, Henson was one of 222 law enforcement officers from 48 states, the District of Columbia, 20 international countries, five military organizations, and eight federal civilian organizations to attend the training.

FBI Director James Comey was the principal speaker at the graduation ceremony.

The graduating officers were represented by the class spokesperson, Thomas Anthony Verdi, Deputy Chief at the Providence Police Department in Providence, Rhode Island.

A total of 49,686 graduates now represent the alumni of the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android