Arkansas woman reacts to verdict for husband's killer

FORT SMITH, AR (KAIT) -

An Arkansas woman said a life sentence for her husband’s killer is an early Christmas gift.

According to a report from KHBS, a jury convicted John Suleski to life in prison for shooting and killing Brent Morrison in July 2015.

Morrison was killed in Fort Smith during his morning run.

Morrison’s widow told KHBS it was difficult to watch interview tapes in court that show Suleski discussing what was going through his mind the day he shot Morrison.

