Students make blankets for children in need

Instead of having a Christmas party at the school, several “elves” decided to make presents for children in need.

Tabitha Thacker, the sixth-grade teacher at East Poinsett County School District, said her children made blankets for children at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Thacker said her students declined a Christmas party and made six blankets for kids who may not get to spend the holiday at their own home.

It was the second time students at EPC made the blankets in what Thacker hopes becomes a Christmas tradition.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android