Students make blankets for children in need - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students make blankets for children in need

(Source: Tabitha Thacker) (Source: Tabitha Thacker)
(Source: Tabitha Thacker) (Source: Tabitha Thacker)
(Source: Tabitha Thacker) (Source: Tabitha Thacker)
(Source: Tabitha Thacker) (Source: Tabitha Thacker)
(Source: Tabitha Thacker) (Source: Tabitha Thacker)
LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

Instead of having a Christmas party at the school, several “elves” decided to make presents for children in need.

Tabitha Thacker, the sixth-grade teacher at East Poinsett County School District, said her children made blankets for children at the Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Thacker said her students declined a Christmas party and made six blankets for kids who may not get to spend the holiday at their own home.

It was the second time students at EPC made the blankets in what Thacker hopes becomes a Christmas tradition.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:43:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:45:04 GMT
    (Source: Jacob Arnett)(Source: Jacob Arnett)

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

  • Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:07:18 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:27:16 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

  • Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:00:27 GMT
    Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly