Thieves steal puppies, children’s Christmas presents - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Thieves steal puppies, children’s Christmas presents

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A grinch not only stole the presents a woman bought for her children, she said they also stole her two puppies.

The victim told Jonesboro police that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home in the 300-block of North Bridge Road.

She said the thief took two full-blooded pit bull puppies, worth $800. She also said they stole all of her children’s Christmas presents, including assorted clothes and toys.

According to the incident report, the woman also said the culprits took a variety of hand tools and a bottle of whiskey.

The victim said she had no idea who would have broken in.

Officer John Eidson, Jr. said there was “no evidence to collect.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

