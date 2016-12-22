Thieves steal puppies, children’s Christmas presents

A grinch not only stole the presents a woman bought for her children, she said they also stole her two puppies.

The victim told Jonesboro police that sometime between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday, someone broke into her home in the 300-block of North Bridge Road.

She said the thief took two full-blooded pit bull puppies, worth $800. She also said they stole all of her children’s Christmas presents, including assorted clothes and toys.

According to the incident report, the woman also said the culprits took a variety of hand tools and a bottle of whiskey.

The victim said she had no idea who would have broken in.

Officer John Eidson, Jr. said there was “no evidence to collect.”

