DCFS removes children living in 'filthy, dangerous' home

The Department of Children and Family Services removed three children from a home Wednesday after police found them living in a “filthy and dangerous environment.”

Officers cited 29-year-old De Los Angeles Harper and 27-year-old Donna Andrews, both of Jonesboro, on suspicion of three counts of second-degree child endangerment.

Their arrests came after police found three children—all under the age of 4—living in a "filthy", roach-infested home in the 200-block of Spruce Street.

Officers made the discovery during a probation home visit.

When they knocked on the door, a four-year-old boy answered and let them in. That’s when officers saw two other “very small children” alone in the living room.

“The children looked as if they had not been bathed or fed in a while,” Officer David Stout reported. “They were all dirty and unkempt with soiled diapers.”

Upon entering the house, Stout and Officer Scott Byrd reported seeing “roaches crawling on the walls and the refrigerator.” Byrd said the floors were covered with clothes and trash.

“There were space heaters in a couple of the rooms,” Byrd said. “The stove burners were on, and the oven was on and open to heat the house.”

But, the officers said no adults were watching the children.

Instead Byrd and Stout found Andrews and 30-year-old Brandon W. Hill asleep on the floor in a back bedroom. Hill said Harper was “supposed to be watching the kids.”

A DCFS agent called to the scene removed the children and contacted a family member to take them to their grandmother's home.

According to the incident report, Harper and Hill both failed drug tests for the probation officer, but before Hill could be taken into custody, he went into a back bedroom and escaped out of a window.

The officers cited Harper and Andrews with three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Byrd took Harper to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was left on a parole hold for violating probation.

Hill remains at large.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

