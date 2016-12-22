Young boy killed in accidental shooting

Police in central Arkansas say a 9-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to KARK, the Little Rock boy accidentally shot himself in the head in the 2000 block of Romine Road. When officers arrived, an 11-year-old boy told them his brother hurt himself with a handgun.

After the gun discharged, the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The 9-year-old boy was found on a couch.

He died at the hospital.

