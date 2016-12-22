Young boy killed in accidental shooting - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Young boy killed in accidental shooting

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

Police in central Arkansas say a 9-year-old boy died after an accidental shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to KARK, the Little Rock boy accidentally shot himself in the head in the 2000 block of Romine Road. When officers arrived, an 11-year-old boy told them his brother hurt himself with a handgun.

After the gun discharged, the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

The 9-year-old boy was found on a couch.

He died at the hospital.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:43:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:45:04 GMT
    (Source: Jacob Arnett)(Source: Jacob Arnett)

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

  • Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:07:18 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:27:16 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

  • Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:00:27 GMT
    Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly