Burglars target Jonesboro pharmacy again

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Get the latest news on national politics.
Get the latest news on national politics.
A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.
A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.
A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.
Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.
Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.
Two people are behind bars after trying to run over a Sharp County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle.
Two people are behind bars after trying to run over a Sharp County Sheriff’s Deputy with a vehicle.
One Region 8 town was busy cleaning up storm damage on Saturday.
One Region 8 town was busy cleaning up storm damage on Saturday.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
Here are pictures of storm damages submitted by viewers after overnight storms.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
A shooting at the UK parliament has reportedly left two dead and others injured.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
The American Kennel Club announced the most popular purebred dog breeds in the United States. The top dog has held the position for 26 years.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
If your bracket is in shambles, you can blame these teams.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Snow fell once again in March on Monday morning in Region 8.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
Here is a look at some weather photos from Region 8 viewers Saturday.
Storms raked across the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing damage from Arkansas to Illinois.
Storms raked across the central U.S. Tuesday night, causing damage from Arkansas to Illinois.
The 2017 Academy Awards Sunday celebrated the best of film performances and production for the films of 2016.
The 2017 Academy Awards Sunday celebrated the best of film performances and production for the films of 2016.
Hundreds stranded by rising flood waters have been rescued.
Hundreds stranded by rising flood waters have been rescued.