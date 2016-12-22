Burglars target Jonesboro pharmacy again

A couple of crooks tried but did not succeed in breaking into a Jonesboro drugstore.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday two people tried to break the drive-thru window at West End Pharmacy, 619 Nettleton Ave.

Surveillance video showed a male wearing a hooded jacket run by the window and watch the street as another male wearing a hoodie run up and throw a large, brick-sized rock at the window.

After the rock did not break the window, both suspects ran away, heading north, according to the initial incident report.

Had the suspects succeeded it would have been the third time since October that the store has been burgled.

The owner, Tracy Mooneyham and other independent pharmacists are offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest of those responsible for the recent rash of pharmacy burglaries.

Anyone with information should call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

