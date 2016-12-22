Health inspections for the week ending Dec. 23 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Health inspections for the week ending Dec. 23

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

During their recent round of visits, Craighead County health inspectors discovered some area restaurants were nice while others were a bit naughty.

Among the reports, we found that a popular downtown restaurant was told to keep a lid on it while an ASU student hangout was told to keep its cool.

Here are the reports received during the week ending Friday, Dec. 23:

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Mob rushes Walmart, frightening customers

    Mob rushes Walmart, frightening customers

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:57:12 GMT
    Monday, March 27 2017 1:11 PM EDT2017-03-27 17:11:10 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.

    A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.

  • Mountain Home woman killed in Sunday crash

    Mountain Home woman killed in Sunday crash

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:08 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:08:41 GMT
    Monday, March 27 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:14:55 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Arkansas woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Stone County.

    An Arkansas woman died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Stone County.

  • Auto sales shop fire believed to have started in trash can

    Auto sales shop fire believed to have started in trash can

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:43:16 GMT
    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:33 GMT
    (Source: Jacob Arnett)(Source: Jacob Arnett)

    Northeast Greene County Fire District Chief Daniel Patterson told Region 8 News the fire that destroyed Larry's Auto Sales on Highway 49 has been ruled accidental.

    Northeast Greene County Fire District Chief Daniel Patterson told Region 8 News the fire that destroyed Larry's Auto Sales on Highway 49 Saturday has been ruled accidental.

    •   
Powered by Frankly