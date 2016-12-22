Jonesboro police give tips to avoid identity theft

As many people shop for their last minute gifts, the Jonesboro Police Department is giving advice on how to avoid identity theft.

According to JPD Public Information Officer, Paul Holmes, recovering from identity theft can take years.

There are some tips for keeping your information safe from thieves.

“There are a lot of ways some people scheme and scam to try to get your identity, or at least get your card numbers and use your money,” said Holmes.

Holmes says it may seem like a simple step, but keeping credit and debit cards in your possession can save you from theft.

He also says it is important to shield your pin numbers as you make transactions.

“Frequently check your account, not just the balance, but check and see what purchases have been made,” said Holmes.

He says if you become a victim of identity theft you should contact your financial institution or credit card company immediately.

He added being aware of your online shopping habits is also important in keeping your identity safe.

Shopping on secure sites only and buying from reputable dealers are good practices.

“Safeguard your accounts, safeguard your identity, that’s who you are, and that’s your money that you worked for,” said Holmes.

