Residents react to illegal game and weaponry bust

Residents of Randolph County are speaking out after the sheriff’s department and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission made what they are calling the largest illegal game and weaponry bust in county history.

According to Randolph County Sheriff Gary Tribble, the bust happened Tuesday night, and multiple arrests and charges are expected soon.

Several Randolph County residents said they were shocked to hear about the bust.

“Justice was served, I guess for the bust,” said Randolph County resident Jonathan Treadwell. “I feel sorry for the people that got their firearms and hunting things stolen.”

Treadwell said he understands both sides of the bust,

“I mean we have rules or regulations provided by the state of Arkansas for reason, to protect the wildlife, “ said Treadwell. "But as a resident of Randolph County we have a lot of game and fish around here and a lot of people do provide for their family through the game and wildlife.".

