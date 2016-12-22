Two in custody in separate check forgery cases

Two people are in custody after cashing forged checks in Jonesboro.

The first incident happened Wednesday at the Iberia Bank branch at 2702 South Culberhouse Street.

When police arrived at the bank, the suspect, 24-year-old Earl Clark, was still at the counter. Clark tried to cash a check valued at $2,891.18.

Police told Clark to put his hands behind his back.

He grabbed items off the counter, put them in his pocket, and told police “I ain’t doing nothing.”

Police asked him to put his hands behind his back again and Clark refused.

The officer then deployed his Taser and told Clark one last time to get on the ground.

Clark was then taken into custody and taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to be charged with fraud. He also had warrants for contempt of court and failure to appear.

Clark’s court date is Dec. 28, 2016.

In a separate incident, officers were dispatched to the Centennial Bank branch at 715 Southwest Drive for fraudulent checks.

Officers spoke with a bank employee who said that forged checks from both Jonesboro Auto Auction and Jonesboro Roofing were cashed. One check from each business was cashed at the Southwest Drive branch and the Caraway Road branch of Centennial Bank.

Two checks, totaling $6,743.07 and allegedly from Jonesboro Auto Auction, were cashed.

Two more checks allegedly from Jonesboro Roofing and totaling $5,849.49 were cashed as well.

Employees of both Jonesboro Auto Auction and Jonesboro Roofing were contacted and verified the checks were forged.

James Lee Gray cashed the two checks for Jonesboro Auto Auction on Dec. 21. One at the Centennial Bank branch on Caraway Road and the other at the branch on Southwest Drive.

Gray tried to cash another check at the Centennial Bank branch on Hilltop as well, but the bank refused to cash it.

The employee was contacted by another employee at Centennial Bank in Paragould who said Gray tried to cash a forged check there and was arrested by Paragould police.

Jonesboro police made a request for Paragould police to place a hold on Gray.

