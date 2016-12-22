Motorcycle club honors veterans

Members of a motorcycle club spent part of their holiday honoring veterans.

Several people with the Vietnam Vet/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club rolled up to the Chateau on the Ridge in Paragould on Thursday.

There they delivered blankets with veteran’s names and their branch of service on them.

Along with the blankets, they handed them letters from Governor Asa Hutchinson and Lt. Governor Tim Griffin thanking them for their service.

Member of the motorcycle club Kenny Wright said it’s about showing them they still matter.

“We came out here today just to honor the vets,” Wright said. “We want to make sure they know that they are not forgotten. I was a Vietnam Vet. And some of these gentlemen were World War II or Korean Vets. And we want to make sure they never feel they are not remembered and respected.”

Wright said that many veterans find themselves alone this time of year.

“Unfortunately, many times when they come to a nursing facility,” Wright said. “The next stop is the grave. So, we want to let them know before that time that they still have our respect.”

Wright said they decided to take on a big job so they could make a big impact.

“This year we decided to be aggressive,” Wright said. “This year we undertook one hundred and fifty-eight blankets. We went to Walnut Ridge, Pocahontas, Paragould, Rector, Corning, Wynne, Forest City, Doniphan and Kennett, Missouri.”

Wright said it was because of the generosity of members of the public like Glen Sain Ford, McDaniel Law Firm, and others that they were able to give to so many.

He said the veterans they visited with were surprised and grateful.

“You can get emotional when you go around to some of these guys,” Wright said. “We’ve had instances where they would break down because they were moved by the fact that you were honoring them. You’ve just got a sense in your soul that you’re trying to do something for your fellow man.”

Wright said everyone should do what they can to honor those who served.

“We would like to challenge all churches,” Wright said. “All the civic organizations and military organizations to think about the veterans that are in nursing homes. Do something for them. This is not about trying to get a feather in your hat. It’s about doing something that is right.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android