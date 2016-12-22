Woman honks horn, says someone pulled gun on her - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman honks horn, says someone pulled gun on her

A woman described this week an incident where someone pulled a gun on her while driving on I-40. (Source: KARK) A woman described this week an incident where someone pulled a gun on her while driving on I-40. (Source: KARK)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A woman driving in North Little Rock this week said she honked at another driver to avoid an accident and nearly got shot for it. 

According to a report from Little Rock television station KARK, the woman said she was driving on I-40 in North Little Rock when the incident happened. She was headed to work Monday and took the Military Drive exit. 

"I looked in my rearview mirror and noticed a silver car just barreling up behind me," the woman told KARK. The driver then tried to get around her in the single lane as she started slowing down. 

"He almost hit the front end so I laid on the horn so he wouldn't hit me," the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-30's, driving a 2012 silver Chevrolet Malibu with black paint spots on the back bumper.

