JPD: Police looking for man who stole money from bank - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Police looking for man who stole money from bank

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro police are looking for a man who reportedly stole money from a bank on Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers went to the Iberia Bank at 1700 Highland Drive where a bank employee told the officer that two men came into the bank wanting to exchange $3,600 in $20 and $50 bills with $100 bills.

When the teller brought out the $100 bills and counted out the $3,600 in $100 bills, the suspect picked it up and then told her he wanted it in “Spanish money", police said.

The teller told him she could not do that kind of exchange that day. He then stuck some of the money into his pocket when the teller was distracted, police said.

The suspect then told the teller he did not want to make the exchange, gave her back the money, took the original $20 and $50 bills, and left the bank.

At the end of the day, the teller noticed her drawer was $1,700 short and realized the money was stolen.

After reviewing the security footage, they noticed the man stole the money, police said.

The man is described to be Hispanic and about 5’ 11” tall. Another man came into the bank with the suspect, police said.

If you have any information on the case, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Paragould car dealership destroyed by fire

    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:43:16 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:45 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:45:04 GMT
    (Source: Jacob Arnett)(Source: Jacob Arnett)

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

    A used car dealership in Paragould was destroyed by fire Saturday night.

  • Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Region 8 man killed in early-morning crash

    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:07:18 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 9:27 PM EDT2017-03-26 01:27:16 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

    A Region 8 man died in a car crash early Friday morning.

  • Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Cut-A-Thon for Christopher held

    Friday, March 24 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-03-24 19:54:00 GMT
    Saturday, March 25 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-03-26 00:00:27 GMT
    Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)Christopher Copeland needs a liver transplant at UAMS to survive. (Source: Christopher Copeland)

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    Former Jonesboro hairdresser in desperate need of liver transplant.

    •   
Powered by Frankly