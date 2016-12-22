JPD: Police looking for man who stole money from bank

Jonesboro police are looking for a man who reportedly stole money from a bank on Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers went to the Iberia Bank at 1700 Highland Drive where a bank employee told the officer that two men came into the bank wanting to exchange $3,600 in $20 and $50 bills with $100 bills.

When the teller brought out the $100 bills and counted out the $3,600 in $100 bills, the suspect picked it up and then told her he wanted it in “Spanish money", police said.

The teller told him she could not do that kind of exchange that day. He then stuck some of the money into his pocket when the teller was distracted, police said.

The suspect then told the teller he did not want to make the exchange, gave her back the money, took the original $20 and $50 bills, and left the bank.

At the end of the day, the teller noticed her drawer was $1,700 short and realized the money was stolen.

After reviewing the security footage, they noticed the man stole the money, police said.

The man is described to be Hispanic and about 5’ 11” tall. Another man came into the bank with the suspect, police said.

If you have any information on the case, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

