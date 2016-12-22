Man arrested in Little Rock road rage death

The man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy in what police call a road rage incident is in custody.

According to KARK, U.S. Marshals worked with Gary Holmes' parents to get him to surrender.

Holmes is accused of shooting and killing 3-year-old Acen King during a road rage incident on Saturday.

The Pulaski Sheriff's Office states Holmes was booked shortly before 11 p.m.

He's there facing a capital murder charge and 2 terroristic threatening charges.

KARK reports his criminal history began in 2002 with aggravated robbery and battery arrests.

King was shot Saturday night in Little Rock.

He died from his injuries.

On Wednesday night, his grandmother gave an emotional plea for justice at a candlelight vigil.

She said she recognized the car from that neighborhood and asked for anyone to come forward for information.

According to his booking information at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Holmes lived about 3 minutes away from the shooting scene.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android